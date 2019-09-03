Tuesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We broke the news Monday on Clemson playing host this weekend to the nation’s No. 2-ranked cornerback.
The Tigers will also have the second half of their ideal 2021 pass-coverage pairing on hand Saturday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news