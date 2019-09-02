THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In the coming months, Clemson's staff will put the finishing touches on potentially the No. 1-ranked recruiting class while also gathering the first fruits for another class that figures to be among the nation’s best.

Recruiting Big Board is a feature Tigerillustrated.com releases periodically throughout the year where we take an inside look at where Clemson stands with the notable names on its recruiting board.

Today’s final breakdown in the series: Tight ends