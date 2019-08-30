Friday Insider Notes
As you know, Clemson christened its 2021 recruiting class Thursday afternoon with a commitment from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah.
Mafah (6-1, 215), ranked No. 146 nationally by Rivals.com, had planned to reveal it a couple hours earlier – but he got to campus more than a half-hour later than expected, which pushed back his scheduled meeting with Dabo Swinney until shortly before Tiger Walk two hours before kickoff.
Before he went public, Mafah could be seen taking pictures in the tunnel outside Clemson’s locker room with safeties coach Mickey Conn – the former Grayson head man who also coached Mafah on a youth football team.
