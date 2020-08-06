TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Clemson's starters 10 years ago this week

AUGUST CAMP: Clemson's starters 10 years ago this week
FLASH SALE: Get an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com HERE for $1.00!
In this feature, check out Clemson's front-line personnel during August Camp 10 years ago.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
*** NOTE: Walk-on Terrance Ashe (not shown below) played considerably in 2010, as did of course true freshman wideout DeAndre Hopkins (shown below).
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
KICKER - PUNTER
FLASH SALE: Get an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com HERE for $1.00!