ago football

AUGUST CAMP: Early Risers

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

A week of August camp is in the books, culminating in Saturday's stadium scrimmage.

The Tigers return to practice today and again tomorrow in building toward another scrimmage Thursday.

In our first feature of the day, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at five players who have raised their stock through Clemson's first eight days of camp practices.

AUGUST CAMP: EARLY RISERS (For subscribers-only)

