A week of August camp is in the books, culminating in Saturday's stadium scrimmage.

The Tigers return to practice today in building toward another scrimmage on Thursday.

In our first feature of the day, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at five players who have raised their stock through Clemson's first nine days of camp practices.

PICTURED on the front page: True freshman defensive back and former four-star recruit Ashton Hampton of Tallahassee, Fla.

AUGUST CAMP: EARLY RISERS II (For subscribers-only)

