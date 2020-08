Following another practice in Clemson, South Carolina, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest from workouts, including more on numerous true freshmen, including four-star back Kobe Pace (Kobe Pryor), four-star lineman Mitchell Mayes, four-star tackle Walker Parks and five-star back Demarkcus Bowman.

AUGUST CAMP: Friday Afternoon Nuggets

