As No. 1-ranked Clemson prepares for another practice today, Tigerillustrated.com has more to report on the Tigers' depth players on the offensive line, specifically four-star true freshman tackle Mitchell Mayes.

Also, we have some additional insight on Clemson's all-time leading rusher, Travis Etienne.

AUGUST CAMP: Friday Update

FLASH SALE: Get an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com for 50% OFF HERE!