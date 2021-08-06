 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Late Afternoon Practice Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-06 15:33:18 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Late Afternoon Practice Nuggets

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

The first football practice of August Camp in Clemson, South Carolina got underway this afternoon.

Tigerillustrated.com is on campus and has some initial team-related nuggets with more on the way later this evening.

FRIDAY OPENING-DAY PM PRACTICE NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}