Since exactly a year ago Xavier Thomas was the big story because of his extended absence, (COVID, strep, etc.), it's only fitting that we lead this with the inverse. We foreshadowed this about a month ago, but boy what a great story if it continues. Dabo said XT was 294 pounds at one point and is now at 264 and in the best shape of his life.

Two-hundred and 94 pounds!

Honestly we'd forgotten about that figure over the past year, so it was jarring to see it a few days ago.

Given that Thomas weighed in at 254 pounds last week, the six-pounds-shy-of-three-bills context helps paint the picture of how far this guy has come.