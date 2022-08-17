AUGUST CAMP: Late-Afternoon Update & Freshmen Nuggets

Tigerillustrated.com was back on Clemson's campus today, as August Camp rolls on.

We have more team-related nuggets to share with subscribers after the Tigers' second major scrimmage of the preseason, including the latest on numerous true freshmen, notably four-star offensive tackle Blake Miller.

AUGUST CAMP: Late-afternoon Update

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!