 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Late Friday Update & Freshmen Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-13 15:14:56 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Late Friday Update & Freshmen Nuggets

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our third August Camp update of the day, we have more to report on true freshman back and former four-star recruit Phil Mafah.

And we think one former highly-regarded recruit on Clemson's roster is easily having his best summer to date. If he flourishes this season, it'll likely be his last in a Clemson uniform.

AUGUST CAMP: Late Friday Update & Freshmen Nuggets (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}