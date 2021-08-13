AUGUST CAMP: Late Friday Update & Freshmen Nuggets
In our third August Camp update of the day, we have more to report on true freshman back and former four-star recruit Phil Mafah.
And we think one former highly-regarded recruit on Clemson's roster is easily having his best summer to date. If he flourishes this season, it'll likely be his last in a Clemson uniform.
AUGUST CAMP: Late Friday Update & Freshmen Nuggets (For subscribers-only)
