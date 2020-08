One redshirt freshman in particular has been impressive early in camp, as his name continues to come up in our conversations with contacts. Who is he and how fast is his stock rising?

Also, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on fast-rising tight end Braden Galloway.

AUGUST CAMP: Late Thursday P.M. Update

FLASH SALE: Get an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com for 50% OFF HERE!