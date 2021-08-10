AUGUST CAMP: Late Tuesday P.M. Update
What you need to know about Clemson's recruiting evaluation of freshman defensive tackle Payton Page might have been summed up in his greeting of a teammate this week.
As the team transitions from pre-practice activities to stretching, the Tigers have a routine where players take a minute to wander around and greet one another. This typically spawns some creative handshakes, enthusiastic dancing and, more recently, a number of players taking a knee.
