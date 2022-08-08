AUGUST CAMP: Monday Evening Update & Freshmen Nuggets
Tigerillustrated.com was back on Clemson's campus Monday evening, as August Camp rolls on.
We have the latest on multiple true freshmen, including 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, injuries to multiple players and additional team-related nuggets.
PICTURED on the front page: True freshman defensive back Kylon Griffin.
