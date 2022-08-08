AUGUST CAMP: Monday Evening Update & Freshmen Nuggets

Tigerillustrated.com was back on Clemson's campus Monday evening, as August Camp rolls on.

We have the latest on multiple true freshmen, including 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, injuries to multiple players and additional team-related nuggets.

PICTURED on the front page: True freshman defensive back Kylon Griffin.

AUGUST CAMP: Monday Night Update & Freshmen Nuggets

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!