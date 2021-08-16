 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Monday Update & Freshmen Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-16 10:47:57 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Monday Update & Freshmen Nuggets

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

As August Camp in Clemson, South Carolina rolls on today, Tigerillustrated.com has additional team-related nuggets to release to subscribers.

Particularly, we have more to report on five-star true freshman linebacker Barrett Carter, two additional former five-star recruits we have been closely tracking in camp and an under-the-radar lineman who may be ready to take a big step forward this fall.

AUGUST CAMP: Monday Update & Freshmen Nuggets (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}