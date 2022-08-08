Tigerillustrated.com returns to Clemson's campus today as August Camp rolls on.

Ahead of another late-afternoon practice, we have additional team-related nuggets to share with subscribers in this early-week update.

AUGUST CAMP: Monday Update & Freshmen Nuggets

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!