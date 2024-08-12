PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
AUGUST CAMP: Monday Update III

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have new intel on true freshman running back and former four-star recruit David Eziomume (pictured on the front page).

Also, additional intel has come in from our contacts on Saturday's scrimmage. Yeah ... the head coach is on the warpath of late and we are told it bubbled up again in Death Valley over the weekend. We have those details here.

And what we are hearing on sophomore tight end Olsen Patt-Henry.

AUGUST CAMP: MONDAY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

