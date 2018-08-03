Ticker
AUGUST CAMP: Saturday A.M. Update

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

-- You just can't teach 6-5, 6-4 and 6-4.

We've spent months writing about the embarrassment of riches this team has at the 9-man receiver position. It was way back in February when Justyn Ross made the reverberating decision to leave Alabama and head to Clemson.

So you know going in that you're going to be impressed when you look over and see those three dudes standing together.

Five-star true freshman Justyn Ross is shown here in the opening minutes of practice Friday. Ross was rated the No. 2 wide receiver recruit in the nation by Rivals.com last winter.
But then you actually look over and see those three dudes standing together.

It's a jolting sight.

Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins and now Ross. My, oh my.

