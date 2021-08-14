AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Night Update
Clemson is officially in its second full week of August Camp after holding its first scrimmage of preseason workouts late Saturday afternoon.
Tigerillustrated.com has some team-related nuggets and more following the scrimmage with additional intel to come on Sunday.
AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Night Update (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!