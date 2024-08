BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's a big day in Clemson, South Carolina, as the Tigers will hold their first scrimmage of August camp.

Ahead of the event Tigerillustrated.com has more team-related nuggets to share with subscribers in our first of multiple updates today, including more intel on numerous true freshmen.

AUGUST CAMP: SATURDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

**************************

SHOP officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!