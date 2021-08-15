AUGUST CAMP: Second Sunday Update & Freshmen Nuggets
In our second Sunday camp update, we've got a lot to say about one true freshman who has been a pleasant surprise over the first week of preseason workouts.
In addition, we have the latest on what we have been hearing on tight end and former four-star recruit Jealyn Lay.
AUGUST CAMP: Second Sunday Update (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!