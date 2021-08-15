 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Second Sunday Update & Freshmen Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-15 14:04:44 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Second Sunday Update & Freshmen Nuggets

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our second Sunday camp update, we've got a lot to say about one true freshman who has been a pleasant surprise over the first week of preseason workouts.

In addition, we have the latest on what we have been hearing on tight end and former four-star recruit Jealyn Lay.

AUGUST CAMP: Second Sunday Update (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}