 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Second Thursday Update
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-26 10:44:42 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Second Thursday Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our second August Camp update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has additional intel on five-star true freshman linebacker Barrett Carter who has been very impressive this summer.

In addition, we have more on a key defensive player and former four-star recruit, particularly where he may fit into Clemson's game plan against No. 5 UGA in Charlotte.

AUGUST CAMP: Second Thursday Update (For subscribers-only)

