 AUGUST CAMP: Second Tuesday Update
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-17 11:24:46 -0500') }} football

AUGUST CAMP: Second Tuesday Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The search for the best five on the offensive line remains a work-in-progress even as August Camp nears an end and Clemson's coaches begin narrowing their focus to preparation for UGA.

In our second camp update today, Tigerillustrated.com has more on the Tigers' offensive front, particularly the center position.

AUGUST CAMP: Second Tuesday Update

