AUGUST CAMP: Second Tuesday Update
The search for the best five on the offensive line remains a work-in-progress even as August Camp nears an end and Clemson's coaches begin narrowing their focus to preparation for UGA.
In our second camp update today, Tigerillustrated.com has more on the Tigers' offensive front, particularly the center position.
AUGUST CAMP: Second Tuesday Update (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!