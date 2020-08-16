TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Sunday Afternoon Update - More on Bryan Bresee

Naturally the nation's top-rated football recruit last winter has been a name to know this off-season in Clemson.

In this Sunday afternoon update Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on what we are hearing on five-star true freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee not only from camp but also from spring workouts.

AUGUST CAMP: Sunday Afternoon Update - More On Bryan Bresee

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on a subscription!!!

Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!

PROMO CODE: 50Tigers2020