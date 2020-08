As pads go on this week, we believe opportunity knocks for several underclassmen linemen, particularly a few true freshmen we have updates on in this Sunday evening update.

PICTURED on the front page: Highly rated true freshmen defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Tre Williams.

AUGUST CAMP: Sunday Evening Update

FLASH SALE: Get an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com for 50% OFF HERE!