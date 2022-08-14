AUGUST CAMP: Sunday Nuggets - Part 2

In our second August Camp update of the day, we offer the latest we have on one four-star true freshman, what we are hearing on former four stars (LB) Keith Maguire and (DT) DeMonte Capehart, several other players including a veteran defensive end and more team-related intel.

