AUGUST CAMP: Sunday P.M. Update & Freshmen Nuggets

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

After talking with more contacts over the last 24 hours, Tigerillustrated.com has more intel from Saturday's scrimmage in Death Valley to share with subscribers.

Also, we have more info on two true freshmen in our second update of the day - defensive back Ashton Hampton of Tallahassee, Fla. and defensive end Darien Mayo of Olney, Md., both billed as four-star prospects by Rivals.com last winter.

AUGUST CAMP: SUNDAY P.M. UPDATE & FRESHMEN NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

