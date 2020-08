As No. 1-ranked Clemson prepares for its second practice of August Camp today, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on true freshmen (WR) Ajou Ajou and (TE) Sage Ennis after both missed Thursday's practice.

AUGUST CAMP: The latest on Ajou Ajou and Sage Ennis

FLASH SALE: Get an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com HERE for $1.00!