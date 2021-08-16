Check out our third August Camp update of the day where we have the latest we are hearing on Clemson true freshman wide receiver and Atlanta (Ga.) native Dacari Collins, who received a four-star billing from Rivals.com last winter.

Also, what we have picked up on former Clemson cornerback and five-star recruit Derion Kendrick down in Athens.

AUGUST CAMP: Third Monday Update & Freshmen Nuggets (For subscribers-only)