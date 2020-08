In this late-week update Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on Clemson's loaded defensive front. In addition, we have more insight into Trevor Lawrence's evolution this off-season and what it may mean for the fall.

AUGUST CAMP: Thursday A.M. Update

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on a subscription!!!

Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!

PROMO CODE: 50Tigers2020