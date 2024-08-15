PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Insider, Injury Update & Freshmen Nuggets

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's another big day in Clemson, South Carolina as the Tigers will hold their second scrimmage of August camp.

Ahead of our early afternoon update from Death Valley, Tigerillustrated.com has more intel to release on multiple true freshmen and some unfavorable info on the injury front (on multiple players) we've picked up over the last 24 hours.

AUGUST CAMP: THURSDAY INSIDER, INJURY UPDATE & FRESHMEN NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

***************************

