Tigerillustrated.com has new intel on true freshman offensive tackle Mason Wade of Purcellville, Va. (pictured on the front page) in our second update of the day, as August camp rolls on in Clemson, South Carolina.

Also, there is something we should point out from our Wednesday viewing window at practice because we're viewing this as a net positive.

And we share additional info on multiple players on Clemson's offensive front.

AUGUST CAMP: THURSDAY P.M. UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

