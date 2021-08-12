AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Practice Update & Freshmen Nuggets
In our second update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on many players, including numerous true freshmen after spending more time on Clemson's campus this morning.
Pictured on the front page: Sophomore defensive end and former linebacker Kevin Swint.
THURSDAY PRACTICE UPDATE & FRESHMEN NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!