The latest on 5-star Justyn Ross
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Seven years ago Clemson's coaches weren't sure how much to expect of Sammy Watkins when he arrived over the summer.
And then camp began.
Watkins quickly sent an emphatic message that he was the best player on the field, and that was it.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news