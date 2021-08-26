 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Update
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-26 06:29:43 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our first August Camp update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has a closer look at a veteran player and former four-star recruit who has put together an impressive off-season after a very difficult 2020. In addition, we have more on four-star true freshman back Will Shipley.

AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Update (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}