After Phil Prince started for Clemson at offensive tackle as a freshman in 1944, it took 71 years for that feat to be duplicated when Mitch Hyatt started in 2015. Now it'll be just a seven-year wait, as Blake Miller continues to be positioned to start at right tackle as a first-year college player.

In our third August Camp update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has additional intel to share on the four-star true freshman.

AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Update - More On Blake Miller

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!