As No. 1-ranked Clemson conducts another practice this afternoon, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on five-star sophomore wideout Joe Ngata and four-star sophomore receiver Frank Ladson after talking with a contact this morning.

In addition, we have additional intel on four-star true freshman running back Kobe Pace (Kobe Pryor).

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday Nuggets

