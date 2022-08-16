After talking with multiple contacts over the last 24-48 hours, we've picked up on some interesting developments on offense, particularly on the offensive line. We offer up those details in our second camp update of the day.

Also, the latest we are hearing on both D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik coming off Saturday's stadium scrimmage.

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday P.M. Nuggets

