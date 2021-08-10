 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday P.M. Update
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 10:55:01 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday P.M. Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

OK, so Paul and I have established that Marcus Tate is an object of our attention, if not fascination.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

It seems pretty clear he's going to have a significant role this year, perhaps even as a front-line guy if indeed Matt Bockhorst is determined to be the best option at center (thereby putting Tate firmly in the rotational mix at left guard).

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}