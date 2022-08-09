In our second update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com focuses exclusively on several freshmen, including of course 5-star quarterback and midyear enrollee Cade Klubnik. At one point during Tuesday's practice, one laser in particular from Klubnik simply made us go, 'Wow.'

We also dig into one talented freshman offensive lineman and what we feel is realistic for him in the coming months, as well as one of our projected starters.

And about Adam Randall ...

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday P.M. Update & Freshmen Nuggets

