Nearly one week of August Camp in Clemson, South Carolina is in the books. And workouts are slated to be more intense in the coming days with players donning full pads starting Thursday.

In this update Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on numerous players, including more intel to release on several true freshmen.

AUGUST CAMP: Wednesday Night Nuggets

FLASH SALE: Get an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com for 50% OFF HERE!