August camp in Clemson, South Carolina rolls on.

So too does our extensive coverage at Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting.

In our fourth update of the day, we have much to deliver to subscribers after spending more time on Clemson's campus Wednesday, including additional intel on numerous true freshmen.

PICTURED on the front page: True freshman defensive back and former four-star recruit Ashton Hampton of Tallahassee, Fla.

AUGUST CAMP: WEDNESDAY NIGHT UPDATE & FRESHMEN NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

************************

FLASH SALE (for first-time subscribers-only): Get 75% OFF a whole year at Tigerillustrated.com! Our best subscription DEAL of the Year!

Just sign up HERE to get this special, limited-time, offer!

Promo Code: CUCAMP