AUGUST CAMP: Wednesday Update & Freshmen Nuggets
It wasn't long ago when Barrett Carter was the freshman sensation everyone was talking about.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
A year ago Carter enrolled over the summer and made a dazzling one-handed interception on one of the first days of August camp, and the sizzle was only enhanced.
Turned out he was still a first-year freshman who still had plenty to absorb and retain before he'd be trusted to play significant snaps.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news