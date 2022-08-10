It wasn't long ago when Barrett Carter was the freshman sensation everyone was talking about.

A year ago Carter enrolled over the summer and made a dazzling one-handed interception on one of the first days of August camp, and the sizzle was only enhanced.

Turned out he was still a first-year freshman who still had plenty to absorb and retain before he'd be trusted to play significant snaps.