Tigerillustrated.com has more on what we are hearing on five-star true freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman, the nation's No. 2 running back recruit by Rivals.com last winter.

AUGUST CAMP: Wednesday Update - More on Demarkcus Bowman

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on a subscription!!!

Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!

PROMO CODE: 50Tigers2020