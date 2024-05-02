BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We're less than two weeks from the ACC's spring meetings in Amelia Island, Fla., and behind the scenes there's already talk of the two elephants in the room.

Traditionally, these gatherings were collegial affairs and everyone kept it classy even when controversial matters were at hand.

Well, the gloves are off now with both Clemson and Florida State embroiled in lawsuits with the ACC in what promises to be a long and messy process.

