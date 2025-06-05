Clemson back in the recruiting game

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

What's going on in Clemson Football recruiting now is a pretty big deal, as evidenced by the Tigers' No. 3-ranked recruiting class here at the outset of the summer.

In addition, Clemson's recruiting binge is quite the statement from offensive line coach Matt Luke, so much so that if Clemson's future offensive line is a stock, you better buy all you freakin' can right now, to borrow a line from the head coach.

