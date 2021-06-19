 TigerIllustrated - Back in business
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-19 22:23:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Back in business

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Three weeks ago, on the relative eve of the NCAA opening the door to recruiting visits after a 14-month quarantine because of the pandemic, we opened with this line in preview:

Seeing is believing.

A happy Dabo Swinney is shown here in the Jervey practice facility earlier this month.
A happy Dabo Swinney is shown here in the Jervey practice facility earlier this month. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Two four-star defensive back commitments later, and with momentum gained on a couple of other priority targets as well, believe in what you've seen.

We quoted a contact that first day who relayed how you could visibly tell just how excited Dabo Swinney was to have prospects, their families and camps back in the building.

