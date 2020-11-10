TigerIllustrated - Backup Plan

Entering the first open date of the season after a 49-0 win over The Citadel in the second game, Clemson's coaches discussed the importance of preparing for the six straight weekends of football that would come before the next break.

In the moment it seemed a bit of a stretch to look at those six games as a truly rigorous grind. The two toughest tests, Oct. 10 against Miami and Nov. 7 at Notre Dame, were a month apart.

Otherwise it was a diet of weaklings that would allow the No. 1 team in the country to flex its muscles and build its depth.

Perhaps the area that would benefit most from this best laid plan was the offensive line.

Not just a second-team offensive line that was extraordinarily short on experience.

But a first-team offensive line that could use the rest.