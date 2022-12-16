The Tigers picked up a long-desired piece to this recruiting class Friday as Barnes announced his commitment during a ceremony at his high school.

Barnes (6-1, 185) chose Clemson over Notre Dame, with UNC, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest also factoring into the conversation.

This one was a relatively long time coming.

Conn, the area recruiter, had been involved with Barnes since before he nabbed his opening college offer early in the calendar year.

Barnes came in for the program's March junior day, returned for the April spring game and then competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Clemson didn't immediately offer, and Conn told him that while they were further down the road with two safeties they were about to acquire in Kylen Webb and Robert Billings, he still wanted Barnes.

Barnes sought to secure a spot, though, and committed to Wake Forest following an official visit with the Demon Deacons later in the month.

Fast forward to late September, and after his strong start to his senior campaign, Barnes picked up the Clemson offer right before the Tigers beat the Deacs in Winston-Salem.

Barnes would decommit a week later, setting the table for an official visit at the Syracuse game.

The aforementioned other suitors subsequently tossed in offers, as did Vanderbilt. Georgia conveyed interest and brought him in for a game.

Yet the only serious challenger to emerge was Notre Dame.

Spearheaded by former Tigers receiver Chansi Stuckey, the Irish offered Barnes as a receiver and made a strong impression upon attracting him for an official visit for its early November victory against Clemson.